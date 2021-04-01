Live

Watch CBSN Live

Neighbor leaves cruel note on amputee’s car

Parking disputes between neighbors are common, but they don't often get this nasty. A woman who lost her leg in an accident is speaking out about the cruel note a neighbor left on her car, calling her a "cry baby one leg."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.