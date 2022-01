Negotiations between U.S. and Russia yield little progress in diffusing Ukraine tensions U.S. and Russian diplomats spent hours negotiating in Geneva on Monday. It was the first of three bilateral discussions over rising tensions at the Russia-Ukraine border. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams has the latest on how the Ukrainian military is preparing for a possible Russian invasion. Then, retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Peter Zwack joins CBSN's Lilia Luciano with his analysis.