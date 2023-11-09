Negotiations underway for 3-day humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, AP reports International mediators were closing in on a possible deal Thursday for a three-day humanitarian cease-fire in exchange for the release of around a dozen hostages held by Hamas, according to the Associated Press, which cited two Egyptian officials, a United Nations official and a Western diplomat. The deal would also allow a small amount of fuel to enter the territory for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has more.