Negotiations slow on police reform legislation Negotiations are stalling in the Senate as lawmakers try to strike a deal on a police reform bill. The House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act early this year. It is now being debated in the Senate, but there is disagreement on two key provisions. The first involves qualified immunity, which shields officers from civil lawsuits over constitutional violations. The second is over prosecuting police misconduct. NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.