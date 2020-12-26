Need a break? Experts weigh in on the importance of wellness and relaxation "At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, anxiety-related searches hit a record high on Google as people were searching for answers on how to handle a year filled with confusion, turmoil and grief. Elaine Quijano sat down with experts in the concept of wellness at an outpost of ""The Well,” a New York City-based center focused on wellness and relaxation, to discuss how approachable it really is, and why a mental checkup is just as important as any other."