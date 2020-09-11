Nearly two decades after 9/11, sons continue father's FDNY legacy Nineteen years after the deadliest terror attack on American soil in U.S. history, two brothers are honoring their father's sacrifice. New York City firefighter Leonard Ragaglia was killed on September 11, 2001. His sons have followed in his footsteps, nearly two decades later. Tony Dokoupil spent some time at Engine 54 in Midtown, Manhattan, the firehouse that lost the most men on 9/11, with Ragaglia's sons, who are now FDNY firefighters.