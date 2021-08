Nearly 4 million COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. in August There were nearly 4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. during the month of August. This comes as most Americans are expected to be eligible for booster vaccinations within the next three weeks. Dr. Annalee Baker, an associate professor of emergency medicine at NYU's Grossman School of Medicine, joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.