Nearly 68 million Americans are expected to to wager over $15 billion on NCAA March Madness The 2023 NCAA men's March Madness has kicked off with the first four games. According to the American Gaming Association, 68 millionAmericans are expected to wager a total of over $15 billion on this year's tournament. Jay Ginsbach, senior sports betting analyst for Forbes SportsMoney, discusses with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green.