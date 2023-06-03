Watch CBS News

Nearly 300 killed in train wreck in India

At least 280 people have died and more than 900 others have been injured in a train collision in India, one of the worst rail disasters in recent history. Frantic search efforts remain underway. Ramy Inocencio reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.