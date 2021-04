Nearly 19,000 migrant children still in U.S. custody as flow from Central America continues Nearly 19,000 migrant children are in federal custody as the U.S. sees rising levels of Central American migrants attempting to enter the country. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports from Guatemala, and CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the situation.