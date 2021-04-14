Live

Nearly 130 people killed in bombings in Syria

ISIS has claimed responsibility for a series of bombings in the cities of Damascus and Homs. The attack came as Secretary of State John Kerry announced a preliminary ceasefire in the Syrian Civil War. Elizabeth Palmer has more.
