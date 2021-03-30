Live

Near collision at JFK Airport

A JetBlue plane nearly collided with a Caribbean Airlines flight on Saturday as the two planes took off from JFK Airport. JetBlue saw the collision coming and hit the brakes when the Caribbean flight didn't respond. Jeff Pegues reports.
