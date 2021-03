"NCIS: New Orleans" stars on making Big Easy home The CBS fall lineup has a new "NCIS" spinoff. "NCIS: New Orleans" stars TV veteran Scott Bakula of "Quantum Leap" fame. CBS News' Suzanne Marques went behind the scenes in New Orleans to meet the cast and check out the latest addition to the smash crime franchise. "NCIS: New Orleans" premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.