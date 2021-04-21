NCAA president on pulling championships from N.C. over "bathroom" law The National Collegiate Athletic Association is pulling seven championship events from North Carolina over the state's so-called "bathroom law," or HB2, which requires transgender people to use public restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate. NCAA president Mark Emmert joins "CBS This Morning" to explain why they are taking a stand against the law. He also addresses how NCAA is addressing sexual assaults on campuses.