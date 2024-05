NCAA, Power 5 conferences vote on historic deal that paves way to pay college athletes The NCAA and its Power 5 conferences voted Thursday on a deal that paves the way for universities to pay athletes directly. The deal includes a nearly $2.8 billion settlement that would be paid out to former athletes who sued over the use of their name, image and likeness. Ross Dellenger, a senior reporter at Yahoo Sports, joins "CBS Mornings" to explain.