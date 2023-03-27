NCAA men's basketball Final Four locked in after string of upsets Florida Atlantic University, Miami University, San Diego State University and the University of Connecticut will battle to be crowned national champion on Monday, April 3 after securing their spots in the Final Four of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. CBS Sports senior writer Dennis Dodd joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the balance of power in basketball and the role of money from players' name, image and likeness deals.