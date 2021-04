N.C. governor tries to backpedal on LGBT "bathroom bill" North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory's decision to change part of a law limiting the rights of lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender people failed to silence critics. His executive order Tuesday leaves the most controversial part of the bill intact. The growing economic backlash could cost the state tens of thousands of dollars. David Begnaud reports from Raleigh on the financial and personal toll.