NBA's first and only global ambassador, Dikembe Mutombo Dikembe Mutombo, NBA star, originally came to the U.S. from his native Congo to study medicine at Georgetown University, but was recruited to play basketball during his sophomore year due to his height -- he is over 7 feet tall. He went on to the NBA, became a great defensive player. Mutombo also works with charity groups around the world, including his own "Dikembe Mutombo Foundation." He is also the NBA's first and only "global ambassador." Mutombo joins "CBS This Morning."