NBA playoff preview: Lakers-Grizzlies face off after Brooks comments, Knicks face Cavs The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of their playoff series on Saturday after Grizzlies' forward Dillon Brooks' comments on LeBron James. Former NBA head coach Avery Johnson joined CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to preview the matchup. He also discusses the Knicks-Cavaliers series and why the Warriors will tie their series with the Kings.