NBA player Enes Kanter on Turkey revoking passport, death threats Enes Kanter, an Oklahoma City Thunder player from Turkey, says he was held in a Romanian airport over the weekend when his home country revoked his passport. He has long been an outspoken critic of Turkey's President Erdogan. Kanter says Turkey canceled his passport in retaliation for his political views. Last year, Turkey revoked passports for tens of thousands of Turkish citizens living abroad. Kanter joins "CBS This Morning" after arriving back in the U.S. Sunday from Europe.