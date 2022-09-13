Watch CBS News

NBA fines and suspends Phoenix Suns owner

Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, was suspended from the NBA and WNBA for one year and fined $10 million after an investigation found that he had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile behavior.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.