Navy unveils firefighting robot prototype

The Navy is celebrating the firefighter of the future. The robot is called SAFFiR, weighs 143 pounds and stands about six feet tall. Right now, it is a prototype, but the Navy hopes one day it will inspect damage on ships. Charlie Rose reports.
