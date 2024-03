Navy supplying 4 cranes for Key Bridge clean up effort, Maryland governor says Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and other officials gave an update Friday on the Key Bridge collapse, announcing the U.S. Navy is supplying four heavy lift cranes to help clear the wreckage. The governor emphasized the "mission isn't just about Maryland" because the economic impacts affect the entire U.S. as the port of Baltimore is responsible for more cars and farm equipment than any other port in the country.