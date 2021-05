Investigating the impact Osama bin Laden's death had on U.S. Navy SEALS The U.S. is marking 10 years since the death of Osama bin Laden. In a CBS News investigation, CBS News senior investigative reporter Catherine Herridge explores why the Navy SEALs have experienced a deep divide in the ranks since his death, and how some SEALs have capitalized on the elite military unit's fame following the covert operation.