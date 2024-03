Navigating sleep shifts in children as daylight saving time nears With daylight saving time on the horizon, some parents are already worried their children don't get enough sleep. Research shows that more than 18% of children aged 5 to 9 are given melatonin to sleep, and 19% of adolescents take it as well. Dr. Celine Gounder, CBS News medical contributor and editor at large for Public Health at KFF, has more.