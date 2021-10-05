Live

Watch CBSN Live

Navigating discussions about climate change

Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, author of “Saving Us: A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World,” guides Americans through conversations about climate change. Tony Dokoupil reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.