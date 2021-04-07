Live

Nature transforms junkyard cars into art

Used cars that were trashed years ago have now turned into treasured additions at a unique junkyard in White, Georgia. Tracy Smith visits the hauntingly beautiful Old Car City USA, where 4,200 vehicles are on permanent display.
