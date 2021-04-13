Live

Watch CBSN Live

Nature: California's Moss Landing State Beach

We leave you this Super Bowl Sunday a few miles south of the big game, at California's Moss Landing State Beach. No Panthers and Broncos here ... just sea lions, otters and pelicans. Videography: Scot Miller
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.