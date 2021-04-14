Live

Natural Resources House Committee holds hearing on status of Puerto Rico's commonwealth status

The House Committee on Natural Resources is holding a hearing for two opposing bills that address Puerto Rico's political status. The statehood bill and the self-determination bill were both introduced in March and are gaining significant bipartisan support. Independent journalist Andrea González-Ramírez joined CBSN to discuss the historic hearing and why Puerto Rico's future is now taking the spotlight.
