Special Report: NATO officials say Russian attack on Ukraine has begun Russia has begun attacking Ukraine, according to NATO officials. The attack late Wednesday night began moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had "decided to conduct a special military operation" to protect eastern Ukraine's Donbas region. CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell anchors a Special Report. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata and CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams report from Ukraine and "Face the Nation" moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan and CBS national security correspondent David Martin join from Washington.