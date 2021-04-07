Live

Watch CBSN Live

National Zoo celebrates birth of panda twins

The still-unnamed pair are the third set of twin pandas to be born in America. The cubs are doing well since their birth on Saturday, thanks to special-care zookeepers. Jan Crawford reports from the National Zoo's giant panda habitat.
