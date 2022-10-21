National security fears over TikTok's handling of Americans' user data The Biden administration is seeking a deal with TikTok to avoid banning the app in the United States. However, some national security officials say despite the administration's efforts, the information of millions of American users remains at risk. CBS News anchors Elaine Quijano and Tony Dokoupil spoke with former FBI Executive Assistant Director for Intelligence Josh Skule, the founder and president of Bow Wave, about the concerns.