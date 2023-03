National Security Council coordinator John Kirby on "The Takeout" - 3/19/2023 National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby joins Major Garrett on "The Takeout." Kirby comments on Russian downing a U.S. drone, saying it was "deliberate" and "overly aggressive." On support for Ukraine, Kirby says Americans should understand that "we didn't win our independence without help from abroad." He also discusses the security threat that TikTok poses.