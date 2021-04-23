Live

Watch CBSN Live

National Guardsmen asked to pay back bonuses

Re-enlistment bonuses as high as $20,000 were offered to thousands of National Guardsmen in 2005. Now the Department of Defense is asking for its money back, saying many were not entitled to it. Jan Crawford reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.