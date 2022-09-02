Watch CBS News

National Guard deployed to Jackson, Mississippi, to help with water crisis

Six hundred National Guard members have been deployed to Jackson, Mississippi, to help distribute water. Many in the city are still without reliable drinking water even though crews installed an emergency pump at the deteriorating water-treatment facility. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston spoke with residents about what they're experiencing, and CBS News' Debra Alfarone spoke with Cassandra Welchlin, executive director of the Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable, about the crisis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.