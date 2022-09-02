National Guard deployed to Jackson, Mississippi, to help with water crisis Six hundred National Guard members have been deployed to Jackson, Mississippi, to help distribute water. Many in the city are still without reliable drinking water even though crews installed an emergency pump at the deteriorating water-treatment facility. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston spoke with residents about what they're experiencing, and CBS News' Debra Alfarone spoke with Cassandra Welchlin, executive director of the Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable, about the crisis.