National Guard activated as pro-Trump protesters storm U.S. Capitol Pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The National Guard, FBI, D.C. Police and officers from surrounding states descended on the Capitol to help de-escalate the violence. Charles Marino, CEO of Sentinel Security Solutions, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the events and the security breach.