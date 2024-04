National Enquirer publisher to return to stand in Trump "hush money" trial Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker is due to return to the stand Tuesday in Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York. Prosecutors are questioning Pecker to back up claims that he worked with the former president to hide information before the 2016 election. CBS News' Robert Costa and Errol Barnett report on the trial and CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe shares her analysis.