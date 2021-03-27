National Day of Action rallies held in response to spike in violence against Asian Americans Several cities across the U.S. are holding "National Day of Action" rallies this weekend in a show of solidarity with the Asian American community. Calls to end violence and discrimination have grown recently in response to a significant spike in attacks against those of Asian descent. According to the organization Stop AAPI Hate, nearly 3,800 hate incidents were reported between March 2020 and February 2021. Now, activists and lawmakers are pushing for stronger anti-hate crime laws to address the issue. Maya King, a national politics reporter for Politico, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss that and more.