Nation prepares to open memorial for wounded vets

Dennis Joyner lost three limbs to a booby-trap in Vietnam. Now, as the nation prepares to open a national memorial honoring America’s wounded in war, he and other vets hope that people don't forget the consequences of war. David Martin reports.
