Nathan Wade's former law partner questioned about Fani Willis relationship

Terrence Bradley, a former law partner and divorce lawyer for special prosecutor Nathan Wade, testified Tuesday at a hearing over the relationship between Wade and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The case could disqualify Willis and Wade from prosecuting Georgia's election interference case against Donald Trump. A Trump co-defendant alleges Willis financially benefited from her relationship with Wade, whom she hired as a special prosecutor in the Trump case.
