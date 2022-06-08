CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Uvalde survivor, victim's parents deliver emotional testimony at House hearing
Larry Nassar victims seeking more than $1 billion from FBI
Armed man arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house, Supreme Court says
Primary results 2022: California, Iowa, New Mexico, South Dakota and more
House readies vote on package of gun control bills after mass shootings
Bill Cosby accuser says he molested her at age 16 at Playboy Mansion
San Francisco votes overwhelmingly to recall progressive DA Chesa Boudin
Court orders conservative lawyer to turn over 159 docs to Jan. 6 committee
Todd and Julie Chrisley convicted of fraud and tax evasion
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Nassar victims plan to file claim against FBI
Survivors of sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar plan to file a claim against the FBI accusing it of mishandling allegations against the convicted sex abuser. Nancy Chen has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On