Nashville surgeon recalls waiting for Covenant School victims who never came After the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Dr. Jay Wellons fielded countless emails from his peers around the country expressing the hopelessness and frustration of "waiting and waiting" for victims of school shootings who never make it to the hospital. Now, less than a year later, Vanderbilt's chief of pediatric neurosurgery reflects on what it was like to be the one "waiting and waiting" and never get the chance to try to save those kids.