Nashville Rep. Andy Ogles responds to criticism of Christmas card of his family posing with guns Shortly after the school shooting in Nashville, a photo resurfaced of Republican Rep. Andy Ogles, whose Tennessee district includes The Covenant School, posing with his wife and children in front of their Christmas tree, all holding guns. When asked whether he now regrets that Christmas card photo, he said, "Why would I regret a photograph with my family exercising my rights to bear arms?"