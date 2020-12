Nashville couple uses TikTok to crowdfund money to surprise strangers with large tips Husband and wife Austin and Lexy Burke use TikTok's "Venmo Challenge" to raise money to help people hurt by the pandemic. Since they began the challenge in May, the couple has raised more than $155,000 and given over 100 strangers huge tips. Errol Barnett talks with them about how the challenge grew to help so many people.