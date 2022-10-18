Watch CBS News

NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace for 1 race

NASCAR suspended driver Bubba Wallace for one race following his dust-up with reigning champion Kyle Larson last weekend in Las Vegas. Wallace allegedly deliberately spun Larson's car and later shoved him multiple times and argued with an official.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.