NASCAR star Kyle Larson on support from urban youth racing school, comeback season NASCAR star Kyle Larson capped off his comeback season with a cup championship, almost a year and a half after it looked like his racing career was over. Larson and Anthony and Michelle Martin of the Urban Youth Racing School, who supported him after he was suspended for using a racial slur, speak with “CBS Mornings” about compassion, forgiveness and why the couple decided to give him a second chance.