NASA’s “Earth from Orbit 2013” highlight reel

A highlight reel of some of the best images and data visualizations of Earth from 2013 captured by NASA and partner agency satellites. Courtesy of NASA and the Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization Studio.
