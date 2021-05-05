Live

Watch CBSN Live

NASA's Cassini mission to Saturn nears fiery end

NASA's two-decade-long mission to Saturn comes to an end Friday morning when the Cassini spacecraft will make a final dramatic dive into the ringed planet's atmosphere. CBS News' Chris Martinez has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.