NASA's Artemis 1 moon launch postponed after issues arise overnight NASA had to scrub Monday's scheduled launch of the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon after issues arose during fueling overnight. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Errol Barnett get more on the breaking news from Pat Duggins, news director of Alabama Public Radio, who's been covering the space program for years, and Jim Bell, a professor at Arizona State University's School of Earth and Space Exploration.