NASA team investigating UFOs stresses need for high-quality data in first public meeting NASA says it's received more than 800 reports of unidentified flying objects from around the world over the past 27 years, but only about 2-5% of them are actually mysteries. For the very first time, the space agency's team investigating UFOs held a public meeting, revealing the research it's doing to understand the unexplained objects. Nate Burleson reports.